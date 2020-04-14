SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INOV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

INOV stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.25 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 30,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 105.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 796,782 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

