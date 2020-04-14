Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

