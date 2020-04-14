T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,964 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,623,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1,913.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 283,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 268,975 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after buying an additional 225,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 658,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 178,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

