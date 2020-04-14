Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Stake Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 421,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.