TD Securities Lowers Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.