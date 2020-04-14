Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TM17. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Team17 Group to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 452 ($5.95) in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 548 ($7.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.23 million and a P/E ratio of 42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 590 ($7.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 505 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 410.25.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

