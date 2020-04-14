Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.45

Shares of Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and traded as low as $1.00. Tecogen shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGEN shares. ValuEngine cut Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Equities analysts predict that Tecogen Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecogen stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 2.50% of Tecogen worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN)

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

