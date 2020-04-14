TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Price Down 8.8% on Analyst Downgrade

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s stock price dropped 8.8% on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TEGNA traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.91, approximately 1,715,357 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,502,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

About TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

