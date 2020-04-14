Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Co cut Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $154.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 0.48. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $176.40.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $479,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $77,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 624,119 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 64,482 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.