Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

