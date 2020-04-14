Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lowered by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk bought 13,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $650.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $586.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

