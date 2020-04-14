Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.44.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Textron by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Textron by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Textron by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.