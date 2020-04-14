Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $4.10. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 44,396 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of -49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 244,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

