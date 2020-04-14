TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Price Target Cut to $10.00

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.30.

TRTX opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.29%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.73%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

