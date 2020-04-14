TPG RE Finance Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,544 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 411% compared to the typical daily volume of 498 call options.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 343.93, a current ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRTX. ValuEngine cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

In other news, VP Peter A. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter A. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.