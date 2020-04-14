Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Call Options (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 99,892 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 650% compared to the average volume of 13,318 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.49.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 21st. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,824,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

