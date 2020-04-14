Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,877 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 571% compared to the average volume of 578 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cerner in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cerner from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

