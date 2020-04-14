Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,671 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 423% compared to the average volume of 893 put options.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

