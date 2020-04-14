TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were down 5.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $65.94 and last traded at $67.82, approximately 1,622,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,566,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

Specifically, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,021 shares of company stock worth $8,260,844. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

