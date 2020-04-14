Travelers Companies (TRV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Travelers Companies to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TRV opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

