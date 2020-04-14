Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,470 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 56,730 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Tripadvisor worth $18,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 422,513 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,379 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 465,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

