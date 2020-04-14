Tudor Pickering Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their price objective on EQT from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on EQT from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.09.

NYSE EQT opened at $12.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.67 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,400,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 177,850 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

