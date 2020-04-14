Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.80. Tuniu shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 266,180 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tuniu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Tuniu alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $111.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,174,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.