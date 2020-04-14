Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In other news, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $32,254.35. Following the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,871.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,173,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,223,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,724,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 238,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,713,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 568,588 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

