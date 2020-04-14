Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Two Rivers Water and Farming shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 73,082 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Two Rivers Water and Farming Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

