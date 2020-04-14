UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,165 ($41.63) to GBX 3,270 ($43.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,310 ($30.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,230 ($42.49) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,582 ($33.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,620 ($34.46) to GBX 2,203 ($28.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,521.67 ($33.17).

Shares of LON SDR opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.99) on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,465 ($45.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,581.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,059.27.

In other SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 news, insider Matthew Westerman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,972 ($25.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,720 ($25,940.54). Also, insider Peter Harrison sold 3,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,437 ($32.06), for a total value of £87,561.41 ($115,182.07). Insiders bought a total of 2,008 shares of company stock worth $4,369,312 in the last quarter.

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

