Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 2,010.20 ($26.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,891.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,049.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86).

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Martin Broadhurst bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

