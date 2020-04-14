Under Armour Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,350 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 455% compared to the average daily volume of 604 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UA opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.