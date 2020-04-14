United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities analysts expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.67 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.33 billion to $12.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Shares of X stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.76. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $7,093,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

