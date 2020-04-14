UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.07. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About UrtheCast (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

