US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.98.

Several brokerages have commented on USWS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 48,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of US Well Services by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 4th quarter worth about $21,391,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $92.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Well Services will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

