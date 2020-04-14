Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.50.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

