Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,900 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

