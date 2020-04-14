Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

