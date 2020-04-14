Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.25

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.54. Vertex Energy shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 53,599 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

