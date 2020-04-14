ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $67.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ViaSat traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $41.92, approximately 517,436 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 590,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get ViaSat alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 140,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $4,872,141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3,888.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.