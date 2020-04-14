Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.23

Shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.23 and traded as low as $28.30. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.51 per share, for a total transaction of $183,230.58. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.15% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

