Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.34

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $1.51. Village Roadshow shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 430,549 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.25.

In other Village Roadshow news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th.

Village Roadshow Company Profile (ASX:VRL)

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

