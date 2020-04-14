Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCRA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

VCRA stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $703.51 million, a PE ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 0.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $421,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $61,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,371 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

