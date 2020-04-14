VTB Capital Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to “Buy”

VTB Capital upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TKC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 270,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

