Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 179.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 401,274 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Washington Prime Group worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 267,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Laikin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,138.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $358,940 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Washington Prime Group Inc has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 57.79%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

