Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 6.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $94.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $82.47 and last traded at $81.51, 3,193,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 3,596,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633 over the last three months. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

