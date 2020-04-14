Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded Schlumberger from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.91.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $15.95 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 57.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 457,879 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 108.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 12.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.