Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $16,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Welltower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 95,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

