Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $41.31

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.31 and traded as low as $36.33. Wesfarmers shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 2,667,890 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion and a PE ratio of 19.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$41.44 and a 200 day moving average of A$41.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.32%.

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Sharon Warburton acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$36.72 ($26.04) per share, with a total value of A$51,408.00 ($36,459.57). Also, insider Mike Roche bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$38.29 ($27.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,290.00 ($27,156.03). Insiders have purchased 2,900 shares of company stock worth $107,398 over the last ninety days.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

