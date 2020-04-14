Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.38

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as low as $13.48. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 24,455 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $12,230,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

