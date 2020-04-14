Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.04

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $11.87. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 23,638 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

