Weybosset Research & Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.2% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,123,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,670,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.