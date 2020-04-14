Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) Critical Analysis

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

4.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 66.7% of Wilhelmina International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wilhelmina International has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilhelmina International $75.50 million 0.23 -$4.79 million N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wilhelmina International.

Profitability

This table compares Wilhelmina International and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilhelmina International -6.34% -3.84% -2.23% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wilhelmina International and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilhelmina International 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Wilhelmina International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts; and celebrity management activities. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chicago, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.