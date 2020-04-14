Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Purchases $485,280.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:WSM opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Loop Capital cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.